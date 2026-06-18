Authorities search for 88-year-old woman missing from Lorane

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help to find a missing 88-year-old woman from Lorane.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help to find a missing 88-year-old woman from Lorane. Marjorie Ann Gray was last seen on Friday, June 12 at her home on Lorane Orchard Road.

Her vehicle, a white Dodge Durango with Oregon license plates 684-CVQ is also missing according to the Sheriff’s office.

Search and Rescue volunteers continue to search the area.

Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s office at 541-682-4150.