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Eugene Police seek video from Skinner Butte shooting

KLCC
Published June 23, 2026 at 1:52 PM PDT

Eugene police are looking for video from or related to a shooting on Saturday to aid their investigation.

Police responded to a call regarding a gunshot wound in the Skinner Butte Loop area at 12:50 a.m. Officers found two individuals who were shot. They were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Eugene Police Investigations and Forensic Evidence are still investigating. There is no suspect in custody and investigators don’t believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone who has or knows of video of the incident is asked to contact Detective Pederson through email.
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News Briefs Eugene Police Department