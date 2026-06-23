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Pump prices drop in Oregon with uncertainty about Iran peace deal

KLCC
Published June 23, 2026 at 3:58 PM PDT

Oregon and the rest of the country are seeing decreasing gas prices, but AAA says there's still a lot of uncertainty around the fragile peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran.

The national average for regular gas is down 12 cents to $3.93 a gallon. The Oregon average dropped 15 cents to $4.83 a gallon.
The declining pump prices come as Oregonians get ready to travel for 4th of July.

AAA is forecasting a slight uptick over last year’s travel volume, even though pump prices will be at four-year highs for the holiday.
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News Briefs Gas PricesOregon