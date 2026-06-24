Portland Trail Blazers hire Micah Nori as head coach

The Portland Trail Blazers have hired Micah Nori as the franchise’s next head coach.

Nori has been the top assistant for the Minnesota Timberwolves for several seasons. The Blazers were the only NBA team without a permanent head coach. The Athletic and ESPN first reported the news.

“[Nori] has been a key contributor to successful organizations and brings a wealth of expertise, a proven ability to develop players and an authenticity that aligns with the culture we are building,” Blazers General Manager Joe Cronin said in a provided statement confirming the hiring. “We are excited about the future under his direction and look forward to what we can accomplish together.”

Interim head coach Tiago Splitter stepped in last season after Chauncey Billups was arrested by the FBI one game into the season. Splitter was reportedly a finalist to coach the Blazers, but he was hired by the Chicago Bulls last week.

Nori is 52 and has been an assistant coach in the NBA since 2009 for five different teams.

“This is a team with tremendous talent, and I’m excited to begin working with our players and staff,” Nori said in the statement.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.