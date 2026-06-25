USRowing Northwest Masters Regional Championships brings 750 rowers to Dexter Lake

Seven hundred fifty rowers from 33 clubs across the western U.S. and Canada will compete at Dexter Lake June 26 - June 28.

The Oregon Association of Rowers is hosting the USRowing Northwest Masters Regional Championships at Lowell State Recreation Site.

Athletes age 21 and older will race in nearly 150 events over a 1,000-meter course.

Organizers say the regatta will draw competitors from several western states and British Columbia.

Racing runs each morning through afternoon. Admission is free and open to the public.

