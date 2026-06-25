© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

USRowing Northwest Masters Regional Championships brings 750 rowers to Dexter Lake

KLCC
Published June 25, 2026 at 3:25 PM PDT
An eight-person boat crosses the finish line at a Dexter Lake regatta in April 2026.
Courtesy Oregon Association of Rowers
An eight-person boat crosses the finish line at a Dexter Lake regatta in April 2026.

Seven hundred fifty rowers from 33 clubs across the western U.S. and Canada will compete at Dexter Lake June 26 - June 28.

The Oregon Association of Rowers is hosting the USRowing Northwest Masters Regional Championships at Lowell State Recreation Site.

Athletes age 21 and older will race in nearly 150 events over a 1,000-meter course.

Organizers say the regatta will draw competitors from several western states and British Columbia.

Racing runs each morning through afternoon. Admission is free and open to the public.
Tags
News Briefs Dexter Lake