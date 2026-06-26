Eugene Springfield Fire hosts amnesty events for illegal fireworks

Eugene Springfield Fire will hold two events where people can turn in illegal fireworks without fear of repercussions.

Fireworks can be dropped off between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. in Springfield on Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28 at Fire Station 3 on 28th Street. In Eugene, fireworks will be accepted from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28 at the department’s main office at the northwest corner of 2nd Avenue and Chambers Street in Eugene.

Fireworks laws vary between the two cities. Eugene’s fireworks ban includes an exception for a handful of small products such as sparklers, snakes and snappers. There are no prohibitions beyond state law in Springfield.

In a news release, the Eugene Police Department said said they will allocate a dedicated fireworks enforcement team working the night of July 4 to address the fireworks calls for service.