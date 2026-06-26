Robbery suspects arrested at Black Lotus Tattoo

The Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit and Eugene SWAT arrested two suspects yesterday at Black Lotus Tattoo in connection with a robbery that happened earlier this year.

Police arrested Brian Charles Julien on a charge of First-Degree Robbery and Derick Justin Pier on a charge of Second-Degree Robbery.

The arrests stem from a March 11 robbery at the Express Inn, where investigators say a guest was robbed at gunpoint by several masked suspects. Police say the suspects fled to the Black Lotus Tattoo property after the robbery.

During yesterday evening's operation, officers found several people living on the property. The site has generated numerous complaints from neighbors. City of Eugene Code Compliance also responded and declared the building dangerous. It has since been boarded up.

