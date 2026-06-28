Homelessness in Lane County trends down slightly, but chronically homeless numbers remain high

The overall number of people experiencing homelessness in Lane County trended down slightly last year, but the number of people that remain chronically homeless remains high, according to newly released data.

Lane County shelter providers counted almost 45-hundred people experiencing homelessness this January, slightly less than the year before. About 45% of those people are chronically homeless, which means they’ve been unhoused for at least a year and have a disability. People in this category are most likely to die on the street.

In a news release, the County said a 2025 Homes for Good project for chronically homeless people could be partly responsible for the slight progress the region has made in the past year.