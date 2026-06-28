Marshall's evacuated after bomb threat; no explosives found
Yesterday, Springfield Police responded to a reported bomb threat at the Marshall's store in Gateway Mall.
According to police, store employees received a phone call from an unknown suspect claiming there was a bomb inside the store.
Employees immediately evacuated the building while the University of Oregon Police Department's explosive detection K-9 team searched the store. Authorities found no explosives, and shoppers were allowed to return once the building was cleared.
The incident remains under investigation.