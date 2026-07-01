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Gas prices fall as we head into Fourth of July holiday weekend

KLCC
Published July 1, 2026 at 4:12 PM PDT

Gas prices have been falling in Oregon and nationally in time for what’s expected to be a record holiday weekend for travel. But AAA says Oregon gas prices are still about 65 cents more per gallon than last year at this time.

For the week, the national average for regular gasoline dropped eight cents to $3.85 a gallon. The Oregon average went down 15 cents to $4.68 a gallon.

AAA says the fragile peace deal between the U.S. and Iran has led to a reduction in crude oil prices which translates to lower prices at the pump.
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News Briefs Gas Prices