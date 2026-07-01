Public help sought in finding missing 16-year-old girl from Eugene

Officials are asking for public help to locate a missing 16-year-old from Eugene.

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, says Jaylynn O’Hara went missing from Eugene near Alton Baker Park on June 29. They are believed to be in danger.

Jaylynn is suspected to be in the Eugene area but may also be in Springfield or Corvallis.

ODHS asks the public for help in the effort to find Jaylynn and to contact 911 or local law enforcement if they believe they see them.

Jaylynn is described as 5-foot-7, 220 pounds, with dark brown hair and blue eyes. She has piercings in her left ear, septum, nose both nostrils, upper lip snake bite

