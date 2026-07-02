EWEB temporarily stops power generation at Trail Bridge Powerhouse to help fish migrate

Eugene Water & Electric Board is pausing electricity generation at the Trail Bridge Powerhouse through Oct. 31 for fish to migrate downstream.

The Trail Bridge Dam contains the powerhouse, and is the farthest upstream fish can travel on their own on the McKenzie River. EWEB is shutting off the powerhouse and sending water through the spillway so fish can move safely from upstream of the dam to the rest of the river.

The Trail Bridge Powerhouse generates less than 10 megawatts of power as part of the Carmen-Smith Hydroelectric Project. EWEB is planning to change hydroelectric power generation at the site to decrease the impact on fisheries.

EWEB is investing $24 million into a permanent solution for downstream fish passage at the Trail Bridge Powerhouse.