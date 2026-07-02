Oregon DMV online services, kiosks to go offline July 3–5 for system upgrade
The Oregon DMV will have all online services and self-serve kiosks offline from July 3-5 for a system upgrade.
The agency says the upgrade is part of maintaining and improving a system which supports online services and kiosks.
Customers are encouraged to complete any needed transactions ahead of time to avoid inconvenience.
The DMV is also reminding the public that their offices will also be closed July 3 for the Fourth of July holiday.