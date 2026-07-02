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Willamalane’s Thurston Hills Natural Area opens new mountain biking trail

KLCC
Published July 2, 2026 at 3:54 PM PDT
The new trail, photographed on June 10, 2026, will be called Cedar Shark.
Willamalane Park and Recreation District
The new trail, photographed on June 10, 2026, will be called Cedar Shark.

A new mountain biking trail will open on July 3 at Willamalane’s Thurston Hills Natural Area in Springfield.

The addition of the black-diamond trail is thanks to the local mountain bike club, Disciples of Dirt.

The club’s members have built and maintained several trails at Thurston Hills, with some recording almost 100 hours of work last year.

The new trail’s name, as voted by community members, will be Cedar Shark. The name draws inspiration from a cedar stump on the trail that resembles a shark fin.

An additional lower portion of the trail is set to open in summer of next year, when online maps and trailhead kiosks will also be updated to include the new segments.
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News Briefs WillamalaneMountain Bikingtrail