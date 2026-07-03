Eugene drivers take note: 52nd Butte to Butte race brings road closures

The 52nd running of the of the Butte to Butte road race in Eugene is July 4.

Action begins with the 5K run starting on 5th Street between High and Pearl at 7:30 a.m.

Runners will line up at Spencer Butte Middle School for the 10K at 8:00, followed by the 4-mile Mayor’s Fitness Walk at 8:30.

LTD is offering express service for participants from 5th and Oak to Spencer Butte Middle School.

Some streets in South Eugene will be closed for the race.

Roads on the course, from 24th Avenue and Amazon Parkway north to 5th and Pearl will close at 6:00 a.m.

Roads south of Amazon Parkway close at 7:30 a.m.

No vehicles will be allowed to drive on — or cross — the route.

Roads are expected to open again starting at 8:45 a.m. with Fox Hollow and Donald Street.

Roads will be closed downtown until about 10:30 a.m.