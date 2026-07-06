Missing, endangered woman in wheelchair sought in Eugene

Eugene Police are looking for a 67-year-old woman who uses a wheelchair and is missing from her care facility.

EPD said Carol Clove is endangered. She left South Hills Rehabilitation Center Sunday afternoon (July 5) around 4:30 p.m. heading south.

Police are asking for help locating Carol, who suffers dementia and Parkinson's and is immobile without her wheelchair.

She was last seen wearing a blue dress with white floral or polka dots on it. Her wheelchair has purple plastic tire flares and lime green on it.

Anyone with tips on her location is asked to contact the police nonemergency line at 541. 682. 5111.

