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Roseburg to cut ribbon for Brown Park expansion

KLCC
Published July 6, 2026 at 7:40 AM PDT
The City of Roseburg will have a ribbon cutting for the Brown Park expansion on July 8.
City of Roseburg
The City of Roseburg will have a ribbon cutting for the Brown Park expansion on July 8.

The City of Roseburg will hold a ribbon cutting after a finished expansion of Brown Park.

The park was funded through grants, donors and a local family donation of $150,000.

The park is just under one acre, with modern playground equipment, open green space and accessible pathways.

A memorial bench honoring the former property owner was also installed.

The City said more improvements will come, and a pavilion is scheduled to be installed later this summer.

The ribbon cutting will take place on Wednesday, July 8 at 3:30 p.m.
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