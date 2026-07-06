Roseburg to cut ribbon for Brown Park expansion

The City of Roseburg will hold a ribbon cutting after a finished expansion of Brown Park.

The park was funded through grants, donors and a local family donation of $150,000.

The park is just under one acre, with modern playground equipment, open green space and accessible pathways.

A memorial bench honoring the former property owner was also installed.

The City said more improvements will come, and a pavilion is scheduled to be installed later this summer.

The ribbon cutting will take place on Wednesday, July 8 at 3:30 p.m.