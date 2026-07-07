Oregon drivers continue to see lower gas prices
Oregonians, along with the rest of the country, are seeing lower prices at the gas pump this week.
According to AAA, this week, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Oregon is down 13 cents to $4.56 a gallon. The national average lost 6 cents to $3.79 a gallon.
AAA said gas prices have been trending down and are at their lowest levels since the start of the conflict with Iran. They're still 50-60 cents a gallon higher than a year ago in Oregon.