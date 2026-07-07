© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oregon drivers continue to see lower gas prices

KLCC
Published July 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM PDT

Oregonians, along with the rest of the country, are seeing lower prices at the gas pump this week.

According to AAA, this week, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Oregon is down 13 cents to $4.56 a gallon. The national average lost 6 cents to $3.79 a gallon.

AAA said gas prices have been trending down and are at their lowest levels since the start of the conflict with Iran. They're still 50-60 cents a gallon higher than a year ago in Oregon.
Tags
News Briefs Gas Prices