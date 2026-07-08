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Marion County Sheriff's Office searches for missing camper near Russell Lake

KLCC
Published July 8, 2026 at 7:09 AM PDT
John Nelson was reported missing from the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness area on July 7, 2026
Courtesy of Marion County Sheriff's Office
John Nelson was reported missing from the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness area on July 7, 2026

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team is searching for an overdue hiker.

John Nelson, 68, did not return as expected on July 7 from a camping trip near Russell Lake in the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness.

Nelson is 6 feet 1 inches tall, 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, jeans, and carrying a light blue day pack.

Officials ask anyone who has been near Russell Lake, the Whitewater Trailhead, or the Pacific Crest Trail between Breitenbush and Pamelia Lakes since July 7, to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 503-588-5032.

The public is asked to avoid the search area.
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News Briefs Marion County Sheriff's Office