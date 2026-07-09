City of Eugene opens up applications for affordable housing projects

The City of Eugene is accepting applications for a program that offers exemptions from certain fees for affordable housing projects.

Organizations that meet the city’s requirements can be exempted from local Systems Development charges.

Applicants will be prioritized based on a few things, including percentage of units that would serve low income households, the number of units that are accessible for people with disabilities, and commitment to affordable housing over time.

For the year, about $292,330 is available. Half the funding will go to rental housing developments, the other half for homeownership developments. The deadline to apply is Sept. 2.

More information and application materials are available online.

