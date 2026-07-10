Climber falls to his death on Mount Washington

A 77-year old Nevada man fell to his death while climbing Mount Washington this week. According to the Linn County Sheriff’s office Robert “Bob” Pickering was located Thursday evening.

They’d been notified of a missing climber who was last seen ascending the mountain alone. A climbing guide nearby reported hearing a rockslide on the east side of the summit shortly after seeing Pickering.

Rescuers responded to the remote area while a helicopter from the Oregon Army National Guard conducted an aerial search.

Pickering’s body was found about 200 feet below the summit in steep and hazardous terrain.

Rescue crews returned Friday to retrieve Pickering’s body with help from multiple other agencies.

