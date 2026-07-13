Third Lane County bat tests positive for rabies

Lane County Public Health announced Monday that they found a rabies-infected bat. This is the third bat found in Lane County this year to test positive for the virus.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. The virus is spread through the saliva of animals, and sometimes scratches.

Animals other than bats could be exposed to rabies, and LCPH is urging pet owners to make sure their animals are vaccinated against the virus.

Residents should also look out for signs of the disease, such as aggression, disorientation or excessive drooling.

Other recommendations include keeping distance from wild animals, storing garbage in secure containers and sealing openings in your home that wildlife may be able to access.