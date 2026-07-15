Second fire in three days in Lebanon along the Santiam River

The Lebanon Fire District responded Tuesday evening to the second fire in three days along the Santiam River, near Brewster Road and East Grant Street.

In a news release, the district said it was dispatched to a 1.4 acre slow moving fire one-quarter mile from the road. The firefighters created a containment line and monitored the fire overnight until mop-up could continue.

Mop-up continued Wednesday and is expected to be finished by the end of the day. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The district said its response included 10 fire apparatus, 21 firefighters, and four command staff to stop the spread.

The Lebanon Fire District urges residents to be prepared during wildfire season by having an evacuation plan, enough defensible space and home hardening. Residents can visit www.wildfirereadylinnco.org to request a free assessment of their home and property.