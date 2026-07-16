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Drownings claim victims on Willamette, North Umpqua Rivers

KLCC
Published July 16, 2026 at 3:17 PM PDT

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said a 26-year-old man drowned on the Willamette River Tuesday.

The office said Ervan Lucia of Harrisburg was tethered to a paddleboard and was not wearing a lifejacket. He was part of a group of people floating on the river.

The sheriff’s office said tethering yourself to equipment while in the water is dangerous, and urged everyone to wear a lifejacket while on the water.

Separately, the Douglas County Sheriff’s office said a 64-year-old Roseburg man drowned on the North Umpqua River near Winchester last week.

The office said Charles Jensen was kayaking on July 9 when the vessel overturned.

A friend was able to pull him from the water, but Jensen was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tags
News Briefs Willamette RiverNorth Umpqua River