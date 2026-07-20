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Albany man dies in Willamette River in Corvallis

KLCC
Published July 20, 2026 at 3:09 PM PDT
A red emergency vehicle. The side of the vehicle says "Corvallis Fire Department."
Macy Moore
/
KLCC
A Corvallis Fire Department vehicle responded the reports of a potential drowning victim on July 19, 2026.

A 51-year-old Albany man died Sunday after drowning in the Willamette River in Corvallis.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said emergency responders responded to reports of a person in the water near Crystal Lake.

Corvallis Fire personnel arrived and recovered Romail Dontail Allen upriver from Michael’s Landing. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to wear a properly fitted life jacket when recreating in or near the water. Conditions can change quickly, and even experienced swimmers can become overwhelmed.
Tags
News Briefs CorvallisAlbanyWillamette RiverBenton County Sheriff's Office