Albany man dies in Willamette River in Corvallis

A 51-year-old Albany man died Sunday after drowning in the Willamette River in Corvallis.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said emergency responders responded to reports of a person in the water near Crystal Lake.

Corvallis Fire personnel arrived and recovered Romail Dontail Allen upriver from Michael’s Landing. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to wear a properly fitted life jacket when recreating in or near the water. Conditions can change quickly, and even experienced swimmers can become overwhelmed.