Illinois man dies after falling from pontoon boat at Diamond Lake

A 71-year-old Illinois man died Saturday after falling overboard at Diamond Lake.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said William Harry Bailey of Bethalto, Illinois, went into the water around 2:15 while on a pontoon boat with family.

Investigators said Bailey and his sister were at the front of the boat taking a photo when the bow dipped, causing both to fall.

Witnesses told deputies Bailey pushed his sister aside and fell in front of the moving pontoon, which passed over him. He resurfaced briefly before going underwater.

Family members called 911, and deputies, fire crews, and other responders searched the area.

Divers later recovered Bailey’s body.