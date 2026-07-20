Man drowns in Willamette River near Oakridge Saturday

A 26-year-old Oregon City man drowned in the Willamette River near Oakridge Saturday.

The Lane County Sheriff said in a press release that its deputies and Oakridge Fire personnel responded to a call from near the Black Canyon Campground.

A man reported his son had been pulled from the water and wasn’t breathing. People in the area were performing CPR when firefighters arrived.

Despite rescue efforts, Justin Daniel Brudvig didn't survive. He’d been paddle boarding on the river and wasn’t wearing a life jacket according to authorities.