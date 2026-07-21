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Eugene’s University Park reopens after renovations

KLCC
Published July 21, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
The newly renovated playground at University Park in Eugene.
Provided by Eugene Parks and Open Space
The newly renovated playground at University Park in Eugene.

Eugene’s University Park has reopened.

The 2.81-acre park at the corner of University Street and 24th Avenue had been closed for renovations since last September.

Parks and Open Space said renovations include a new basketball court, updated lighting, a new and bigger playground, accessibility improvements, and more.

The work was the result of extensive public engagement, the city said.

The project was funded by the voter-approved 2018 Parks and Recreation Bond and the ongoing care and maintenance of the park is funded by the 2023 Parks and Recreation Levy.
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