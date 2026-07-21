Eugene’s University Park reopens after renovations
Eugene’s University Park has reopened.
The 2.81-acre park at the corner of University Street and 24th Avenue had been closed for renovations since last September.
Parks and Open Space said renovations include a new basketball court, updated lighting, a new and bigger playground, accessibility improvements, and more.
The work was the result of extensive public engagement, the city said.
The project was funded by the voter-approved 2018 Parks and Recreation Bond and the ongoing care and maintenance of the park is funded by the 2023 Parks and Recreation Levy.