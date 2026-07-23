New Cascades train visits Eugene for the first time

Amtrak brought its new Cascades train to Eugene for the first time Thursday.

It was one of eight new sets that are being built for the Cascades route, the first of which is expected to enter regular service this fall.

Thursday’s test run, which made a round-trip from Seattle to Eugene, did not include passengers.

Amtrak says the new sets will expand capacity on the route, which serves Eugene, Portland, Seattle and other Northwest cities.

After a brief stop in Eugene, the test train returned to its base in Seattle.