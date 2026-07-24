Eugene Police seek public's help finding truck involved in hit and run

Eugene Police are seeking the public’s help in solving a hit and run that occurred on July 4.

Police said the vehicle—a silver 2010 Chevy Silverado pickup with a canopy and Oregon license plates—was stolen from Florence earlier that day.

That evening, police say the vehicle struck a bicyclist on River Road in Eugene causing serious injuries. The truck fled northbound on Lovelake Road and should have damage on the front passenger side from hitting the cyclist.

Police are asking anyone who sees the truck to contact them at 541-682-5111. The pickup's license plate is 349 LKZ. The EPD reference number is case 26-10185

