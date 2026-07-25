Oregon identifies two cyclosporiasis infections potentially linked to outbreak, health officials say risk to public low

Two Oregon residents have developed cyclosporiasis infections that might be linked to the ongoing multi-state outbreak.

The risk to the public however is likely low, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Both people reported traveling to other states where cases linked to iceberg lettuce have been found.

Oregon has a few infections every year, most often linked to international travel. The agency said it's identified 23 total cases so far, which is in line with what it usually identifies in a typical year.

