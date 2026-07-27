Two Bend children are missing and believed to be in danger

The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division is asking for public help to find two children who went missing from Bend on July 23.

10-year-old Julian Hawes and 9-year-old Mahina Hawes are believed to be in danger.

Julian is 4-foot-6, 85 pounds with short blonde hair and green eyes.

Mahina is 4-foot-2, 65 pounds, with shoulder lenghth sandy brown hair and green eyes.

They're believed to be in Deschutes County in either Bend or Redmond.

Anyone who believes they've seen the children is asked to contact 911 or local law enforcement.

