Eugene Police seeking public help to locate missing man

Eugene Police are seeking help to locate a missing man. Police say Paul McGill, 79, left his home around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and never arrived at his destination. McGill’s family is concerned because he has dementia.

McGill may have been driving a burgundy 2014 Honda Accord, with license plate 877 GLE. He is described as a 5 feet 11 inch white male, with grey hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing an unknown color shirt and jeans.

If you have information about McGill’s location, please call Eugene Police at (541) 682-5111.