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Depoe Bay Whale Watching Center to close for roof repairs

KLCC
Published July 30, 2026 at 4:20 PM PDT
The Depoe Bay Whale Watching Center and viewing area.
Oregon Parks and Recreation Department
The 1956 building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay will close this summer while crews repair the building’s roof and promenade deck. Oregon Parks and Recreation officials say the viewing area around the center will also be closed during the project.

The 1956 building, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, will get a replacement of its original roofing membrane, drains and fixes for existing leaks. Construction could start as early as Aug. 1 and is expected to finish by the end of October. The center will stay open until work begins.

Whale watching will still be available at nearby viewpoints, including the turnout north of the center, Boiler Bay, Rocky Creek and Cape Foulweather.
Tags
News Briefs Depoe BayOregon Parks and Recreation DepartmentWhale Watching