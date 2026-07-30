Springfield Police searching for driver that struck bicyclists

Springfield Police are looking for a driver that struck and injured a bicyclist Monday evening.

Police say the driver struck a 39-year old riding a three-wheeled bike on Main Street. They say the driver failed to stop and help the cyclist, or call for help. The victim sustained serious, but not fatal, injuries.

Springfield Police were able to get footage of a grey car at the scene and are asking anyone with information to contact them. The crash occurred on the 4500 block Main Street and the case number is 26-4719.