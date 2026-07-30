© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Springfield Police searching for driver that struck bicyclists

KLCC
Published July 30, 2026 at 6:15 AM PDT
Springfield Police say they are seeking a driver that struck a bicyclists.
Courtesy of Springfield Police
/
Courtesy of Springfield Police
Springfield Police say they are seeking a driver that struck a bicyclists.

Springfield Police are looking for a driver that struck and injured a bicyclist Monday evening.

Police say the driver struck a 39-year old riding a three-wheeled bike on Main Street. They say the driver failed to stop and help the cyclist, or call for help. The victim sustained serious, but not fatal, injuries.

Springfield Police were able to get footage of a grey car at the scene and are asking anyone with information to contact them. The crash occurred on the 4500 block Main Street and the case number is 26-4719.
Tags
News Briefs Public SafetySpringfield