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Lane County Sheriff Deputy injured while making an arrest in Glenwood

KLCC
Published July 31, 2026 at 7:21 PM PDT

A Lane County Sheriff Deputy was injured Friday while making an arrest in Glenwood.

Around 11 a.m. deputies responded to reported menacing, with callers reporting that a man had entered a convenience store on Franklin Boulevard and assaulted an employee.

Police say the suspect, who was later identified as Douglas Haley, continued to threaten people in the surrounding area. When deputies arrived, Haley had broken into a separate area, breaking a window and barricading the door.

The deputy was injured while entering the building Haley was barricading, and continued to work until Haley was detained. Haley was arrested and lodged at the Lane County Jail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was taken to a local hospital and is recovering in stable condition.
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News Briefs Lane County Sheriff's Office