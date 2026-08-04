Oregon State Police shooting of man near Linn County campground under investigation

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot by police Monday during a confrontation on Highway 20 east of Sweet Home.

David Duncan, a 69-year-old man from Oregon City, crashed his vehicle near the entrance of Riverbend Campground Monday evening, according to police. He was reported to be acting erratically and firing a hand gun.

Camp Attitude, a nearby camp for youth with disabilities, was put on lock down and both the sheriff’s department and state police responded. State troopers made contact with Duncan, who allegedly started driving toward them. Troopers fired and Duncan sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital and no bystanders were injured.

The shooting is under investigation by the Albany Police Department.

