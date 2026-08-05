Man drowns in North Umpqua river in fifth Douglas County water death this summer

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a 44-year-old man drowned in the North Umpqua River Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a report that Jeffrey Kulluson of Roseburg had gone underwater in the Whistlers Bend Park area, but not resurfaced. The sheriff’s office searched the area and found him downstream. Responders performed CPR, but were unable to save him.

The agency said this is the fifth water-related death in Douglas County this summer.

The Sheriff’s Office urged anyone considering swimming in a waterway to wear a properly fitted life jacket, be aware of temperature and changing water conditions.

