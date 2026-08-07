Springfield Police say they've located a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian and injured another

Springfield Police said they've located a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday evening that killed one pedestrian and seriously injured another.

Police said Randall Fultz, 73, died after being hit by an SUV. His wife, Pamela Fultz, who is also 73, sustained life-threatening injuries and is now in the hospital.

A person driving a white crossover SUV was reported to have struck the couple at 6th and G Streets. Police said the driver then collided with another vehicle before making a U-turn and striking the pedestrians again and leaving the scene.

Springfield Police announced Friday afternoon that the vehicle suspected to have been used in the hit-and-run has been located, but the press release did not mention a driver. The agency said more information about the case will released soon.

