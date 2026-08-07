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Tiny endangered turtles arrive at Oregon Zoo

KLCC
Published August 7, 2026 at 6:41 AM PDT
Small turtle walks on grass and stones
Michael Durham
/
Oregon Zoo
15 baby northwestern pond turtles arrived at the Oregon Zoo in the summer of 2026.

15 northwestern pond turtle hatchlings have arrived at the Oregon Zoo. The tiny turtles are described as being the size of a cherry tomato.

Northwestern, or western, pond turtles are considered endangered in Washington and a sensitive species in Oregon.

These baby turtles are getting a head start at the zoo before they are released back into the wild in the Columbia River Gorge next spring.

The turtles are inside the zoo’s Nature Exploration Station, located near the tiger and red panda exhibits.

Northwestern pond turtles are vulnerable to predation from the American bullfrog, a large frog that is native to the eastern United States but considered invasive in the western half.
Tags
News Briefs Oregon ZooConservation