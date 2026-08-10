Missing west Eugene woman found dead a few blocks from her home

A woman who was reported missing from her west Eugene home Sunday morning was later found dead a few blocks away.

Just after noon Eugene Police asked the public for help to find Lee Betty Boren who had been seen leaving the 1200 block of Jacobs Drive with her small dog.

EPD said Boren had memory issues.

Boren was later found deceased near the 1600 block of Taney Street.

The Lane County Medical Examiner team in investigating Boren's cause of death.

The search involved patrol officers, the K-9 team, drones, and Lane County Sheriff's Search and Rescue.