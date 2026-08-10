Fire destroys vacant West Eugene home, damages neighboring businesses

A two-alarm fire destroyed a vacant home and damaged several businesses in west Eugene on Sunday evening.

Eugene Springfield Fire Fire destroyed a vacant West Eugene home and damaged three businesses on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2026

Just before 6:30 p.m., Eugene Springfield Fire crews were called to Highway 99 and Barger Drive, where they found a house behind Emerald Pool and Patio fully engulfed in flames.

The fire spread through dry vegetation between the railroad tracks and nearby commercial properties.

Highway 99 was temporarily closed so crews could secure a water supply.

While firefighters kept the flames from penetrating the interior of the buildings, three local businesses sustained exterior damage.

No injuries were reported.

This was the third fire reported along railroad tracks in the Eugene area within a 12-hour period, following incidents earlier Sunday near Franklin and Walnut, and on Highway 99 north of Beltline.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

