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Man dies after falling from the top of waterfall at Silver Falls State Park

KLCC
Published August 11, 2026 at 3:56 PM PDT

A Kentucky man fell to his death after slipping from the top of the South Falls at Silver Falls State Park Monday.

According to Oregon State Police, the incident was reported around 6:30 p.m.

Troupers determined 20-year-old Zachary Nicholas Mertens of Burlington, Kentucky went into a closed area to pose for photos at the top of the falls. He slipped and fell into the water about 177 feet below.

Marion County Sheriff Search and Rescue team members oversaw recovery efforts.
Tags
News Briefs Oregon State PoliceSilver Falls State Park