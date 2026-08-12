Lane County Land Management urges customers to beware of scams

Lane County says land use customers have been targeted with scams.

In a news release, the county said scammers have emailed applicants information associated with their projects in an attempt to impersonate county employees.

The county says it doesn’t accept cryptocurrency or gift cards as a form of payment, does not ask for banking information and will not try to initiate a wire transfer. It urged the public to slow down, avoid opening attachments from emails they don’t recognize and call the land management division if they are not sure a message is legitimate.

