Amtrak service resumes between Portland and Seattle

After a more than two-week break, people in Eugene and Albany can once again board an Amtrak train headed for Seattle.

Passenger train service resumed Wednesday north of Portland.

Amtrak service between Portland and Seattle had been paused since Aug. 2 after a fire in a large warehouse near the tracks. Officials were concerned that the remaining walls of the building, which included a large water tower on its roof, could collapse on a passing train.

While Amtrak service south of Portland was not affected, it meant that people boarding trains in Eugene, Albany and other Oregon stations could not continue their journey past Portland without connecting to a substitute bus provided by Amtrak.

Demolition of the building began Monday, and the City of Portland said Tuesday afternoon that it was safe to resume passenger train service through the area.