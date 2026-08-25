Oregon gas prices continue to climb

Gasoline prices continue to climb in Oregon, according to AAA.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded rose to $4.77, a weekly increase of six cents and double the nationwide average increase.

Bend had the largest increase in the state, with prices up by 10 cents from last week. Eugene and Springfield’s price jump was in line with the statewide average.

Statewide prices are up by almost 80 cents in the last year. AAA said the increase is due to the ongoing conflict in Iran and Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries.