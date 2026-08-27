Stranded climber rescued from Mt. Yoran in southeastern Lane County

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says it helped rescue a person Wednesday who was stuck on Mount Yoran.

The mountain is located in a remote area near the southeastern tip of Lane County north of Diamond Peak.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the person said they’d become trapped on a ledge while trying to descend the mountain.

The person was reportedly alone but uninjured, and they gave rescue workers their GPS coordinates.

Law enforcement says it learned of the emergency at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday. They said Search and Rescue volunteers confirmed the person was safely back to their vehicle at just before 10 p.m. that night.

The Sheriff’s Office advises that anyone planning a trip outdoors should always tell someone where they’re headed and when they plan to return.