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Stranded climber rescued from Mt. Yoran in southeastern Lane County

KLCC
Published August 27, 2026 at 3:25 PM PDT
A Lane County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue worker helps rescue a person trapped on Mt. Yoran, Aug. 27, 2026.
Lane County Sheriff's Office
A Lane County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue worker helps rescue a person trapped on Mt. Yoran, Aug. 27, 2026.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says it helped rescue a person Wednesday who was stuck on Mount Yoran.

The mountain is located in a remote area near the southeastern tip of Lane County north of Diamond Peak.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the person said they’d become trapped on a ledge while trying to descend the mountain.

The person was reportedly alone but uninjured, and they gave rescue workers their GPS coordinates.

Law enforcement says it learned of the emergency at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday. They said Search and Rescue volunteers confirmed the person was safely back to their vehicle at just before 10 p.m. that night.

The Sheriff’s Office advises that anyone planning a trip outdoors should always tell someone where they’re headed and when they plan to return.
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News Briefs Lane County Sheriff's OfficeLane CountyMount Yoran