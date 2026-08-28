City of Roseburg says it failed to follow meeting notice law earlier this month

The City of Roseburg has admitted that it failed to notify the public before a meeting of city councilors earlier this month.

Roseburg City Council met in an executive session on Aug. 6 shortly after interviewing candidates for its next city manager.

Executive sessions are closed to the public. But under Oregon law, a government must announce them in advance and give some detail about what will be discussed.

The city now acknowledges that while it provided notice for a public meet-and-greet with City Manager candidates on Aug. 4, it made an error by failing to mention the Aug. 6 executive session.

“The City takes its responsibilities under Oregon Public Meetings Law seriously,” said city recorder Amy Nytes in a press release Tuesday. “We believe it is important to acknowledge this error publicly and take appropriate steps to prevent it from happening again.”

The city said it doesn’t believe this issue invalidated the meeting or the City Council’s actions.