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Suspect in custody after early-morning SWAT operation in Eugene

KLCC
Published August 28, 2026 at 7:26 AM PDT
The emergency alert sent to residents near the 300 block of Archie Street in Eugene on the morning of Aug. 28, 2026. Eugene Police’s SWAT team obtained a search warrant as part of an investigation into a suspect facing multiple charges. Police said the suspect was not cooperating and was believed to have firearms and body armor.
Love Cross
/
KLCC
The emergency alert sent to residents near the 300 block of Archie Street in Eugene on the morning of Aug. 28, 2026.

At about 1 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, the Eugene Police SWAT team served a search warrant at an address in the 300 block of Archie Street as part of an investigation into allegations of coercion, menacing, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of body armor.

The suspect, Scout Monroe Stripedwolf, did not cooperate with officers, police said.

As a result, the SWAT team evacuated the immediate area and issued emergency alerts advising nearby residents to shelter in place and avoid the area. Stripedwolf was believed to have high-powered rifles and body armor in his possession, police said.

Stripedwolf was taken into custody at about 1:45 a.m., and the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

The investigation is ongoing.
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