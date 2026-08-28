Suspect in custody after early-morning SWAT operation in Eugene

At about 1 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, the Eugene Police SWAT team served a search warrant at an address in the 300 block of Archie Street as part of an investigation into allegations of coercion, menacing, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of body armor.

The suspect, Scout Monroe Stripedwolf, did not cooperate with officers, police said.

As a result, the SWAT team evacuated the immediate area and issued emergency alerts advising nearby residents to shelter in place and avoid the area. Stripedwolf was believed to have high-powered rifles and body armor in his possession, police said.

Stripedwolf was taken into custody at about 1:45 a.m., and the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

The investigation is ongoing.