Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs announce death of Paiute Chief Joseph Moses

The Chief of the Paiute people of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has died.

Joseph Moses, 72, passed away last Thursday morning, according to a press release from the Tribes. His cause of death wasn't immediately shared.

Moses grew up on the Warm Springs Reservation and attended Madras High School.

He later worked as a Range Rider for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and served for more than three decades on the Tribal Council, including for three terms as Chairman.

In addition to his roles on the reservation, he was also part of the Sapsik'wala Advisory Council at the University of Oregon.

In 2001, Moses became the Chief of the Paiute Tribe. According to the Confederated Tribes, the Paiute people who settled on the reservation historically lived in southeast Oregon.

In a press release Monday, the Tribes said Moses was a community-centered leader who cared about education and was concerned about drug and alcohol use among youth in the community.

A tribal spokesperson said they aren't providing interviews at this time.

